RSMSSB has revealed the new dates for the 2018 Anganwadi Supervisor and Agricultural Supervisor recruitment exam today, February 20th. The exams would be conducted on March 3rd, 2018. The Angawadi Exam would be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm and the Agricultural Supervisor exam from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm.

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSS) was supposed to conduct the exam on February 10th for both the exams but had postponed it for unknown reasons. Now the new dates have been revealed.

The Agriculture Supervisor exam is supposed to be conducted in Kota and Jaipur. There is no change in the centres for candidates appearing at the Kota centres. However, for candidates who are appearing at the Jaipur centres, there have been a few changes, details of which can be accessed in this notification.

There has been no change for centres for Anganwadi Supervisor examination. The notification for the new schedule of exam and the rules at the exam centre for this exam can be accessed in this link.

The admit card for the February 10th exam remains valid for the March 3rd exam. For those candidates who had not downloaded the February 10th admit card can download the admit card for the March 3rd exam from February 25th, 2019 from the RSMSSB official website. The admit card for the February 10th exams were released on February 2nd, 2019.

There are a total of 1,832 vacancies Agriculture Supervisor which includes 1589 posts for non-TSP area and 243 positions for TSP areas. The Anganwadi Supervisor has 309 vacancies out of which 18 positions are for TSP areas and remain for non-TSP.