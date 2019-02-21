Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) began the application process for the recruitment of 1065 Medical Officer (Chikitsa Adhikari) positions from today, February 21st. All the candidates who are interested in applying for the position can access the official notification and apply for these positions at mppsc.nic.in. The last day to apply for Medical Officer position is March 5th, 2019.

The candidates must hold an MBBS degree or equivalent degree to be eligible to apply for the recruitment drive. Also, the candidate must be permanently registered at the MP Medical Council. The candidate must have received these qualifications before March 5th, 2019.

The candidate must also be between the ages of 21 and 45 years with relaxation of 5 years in the upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories.

If the number of applications received is more than five times the vacancies, the candidates have to go through a written exam after which an interview will be conducted. In case the number of applications is less than five times, then a total number of applicants three times the vacancies will be invited for an interview.

How to apply for MPPSC Medical Officer 2019 recruitment:

Visit the MPPSC official website. Click on ‘Apply Online’ button on the right panel. Click on the link against ‘Apply or Print Application’. Fulfill the application process and submit it. Take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

Candidates can access the notification at the MPPSC’s official website or can click on this direct link. The notification has more information on eligibility criteria, reservation policy, selection methodology, and other details. The application process can also be done at mponline.gov.in and mppsc.com