All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will initiate the process of Final Registration for the MBBS 2019 entrance exam from today, February 21st. The candidates who have gone through the Basic Registration process and whose candidature has been accepted can do the final registration at aiimsexams.org.

Meanwhile, AIIMS is giving another chance to candidates who have done the Basic Registration but have not generated the unique registration code. The AIIMS website will open the code generation process from February 23rd to March 12th, 2019. These candidates after generating the code on February 23rd and beyond can do the final registration like any other candidates.

The deadline to do the final registration for the AIIMS MBBS entrance exam 2019 is March 12th, 2019 for all the candidates irrespective of when the unique code has been generated. The AIIMS has specified that the deadline for final registration will not be pushed further.

The AIIMS final registration process can be conducted at aiimsexams.org and candidates can click on Academic Courses and MBBS option. Alternatively, candidates can click on this direct link to access the MBBS entrance exam page and log-in to finish the final registration.

The AIIMS MBBS entrance exam will be conducted on May 25th and May 26th, 2019 and the admit card for the same will be released on May 15th, 2019. The Institute has adopted the method of basic registration and final registration so that candidates can upload basic details of themselves and are given an opportunity to correct them if needed.

AIIMS is a premier medical institution of India and runs MBBS courses at 15 centres in India which include New Delhi, Bathinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Deogarh, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Mangalagiri, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rae Bareli, Rishikesh and Telangana.