Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the answer keys for all the remaining subjects for the examination for the recruitment of Grade II Senior Teacher on February 21st, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared in the exam can download the answer keys from RPSC’s website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The answer keys for GK Group B paper I, Hindi, Science, Sanskrit and Urdu exams subjects were released today. Earlier, the Commission had released the first set of answer keys for the exam on February 15th, 2019.

The Commission along with the answer keys also released a notification about the process of raising objection which can be accessed in this link. The objections can be raised from February 23rd to February 25th at the Rajsthan SSO portal. The notification has full details on how to submit the objection.

RPSC Grade II Senior Teachers Recruitment 2018 answer keys are available at the official website under ‘News and Events’ or under ‘Candidate Information’ tab in the ‘Answer Keys’ button. Alternatively, candidates can click on this direct link to access the answer key page. Click on the relevant answer keys to download them.

RPSC had conducted the examination for the recruitment from October 28th to November 2nd, 2018. The exams were conducted for recruiting teachers for both TSP and non-TSP areas for GK (Group A and Group B), Social Science, Maths, English, Punjabi, Sindhi, Hindi, Science, Sanskrit, and Urdu subjects.

The recruitment is being conducted to fill 8,162 teacher vacancies in the non-TSP areas and 838 vacancies in the TSP areas. The bulk of the vacancies in the non-TSP areas are for Sanskrit (1,952 positions).