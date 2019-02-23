Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the final result of the 2016 Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Exam on February 22nd. A total number of 630 candidates have been declared as successful. The list of candidates who have been selected can be accessed at the UPPSC website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

The notification which was released along with the result stated that the Commission had shortlisted 1,993 candidates for the interview round out of which 58 candidates remained absent, and thus 1,935 candidates were interviewed before releasing this result. The result is provisional and the final result will depend on a pending case in High Court.

Jagjit Kaur Hora managed to top the merit list for the exam followed by Vinod Kumar Pandey and Nav Deep Shukla and have been selected for the position of Deputy Collector. The final merit list can be accessed at the UPPSC website under ‘News’ section on the right panel.

The Commission had conducted the 2016 Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Exam to fill 635 vacancies in various state government department. The candidates had to appear for a preliminary exam and a Main exam before undergoing an interview.

The result of Main exam was released on November 16th, 2018 and the interview process was conducted from December 10th to December 24th, 2018.