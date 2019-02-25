The application process for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Junior Engineer (JE) 2019 started on January 2nd and the last day to apply for the recruitment drive is today, February 25th. All the candidates who want to apply for SSC JE 2019 examination can do so today. The exam will be conducted in September 2019.

The recruitment drive will be conducted to fill 1601 vacancies for Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) in various Departments/Organizations, the details of which can be found in our previous coverage.

The recruitment exam will comprise of two papers – Paper I and Paper II, scheduled conducted in the month of September and December respectively. Dates for the Paper I exam which will be through CBT mode, will be conducted from 23rd to 27th September, 2019. While the Paper II exam will be held on 29th December, 2019.

How to apply for SSC JE recruitment 2019

Visit the SSC website – ssc.nic.in In case of first time user, register at the site and generate a fresh login ID. Use the credentials to login and then click on Apply tab on home page. A new page will open, click on JE tab and start applying. Fill the details and save the application for future reference.

The notification which can be accessed in this link includes details on age restrictions, eligibility criteria, application fee, recruitment process, exam syllabus and more. The majority of the vacancy is for Border Road Organisation which is looking for 767 Civil Engineers followed by CPWD which is looking for 288 Civil and 191 Electrical Engineers.

Central Water Commission requires 148 Civil and 16 Mechanical Engineers and MES requires 76 Civil, 43 Electrical and Mechanical, and 26 Quality Surveying and Contract Engineers.