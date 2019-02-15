Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is accepting application for the 2019 Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment since February 2nd, 2019. However, the official notification which was released in January 2019 did not reveal the number of vacancies for which the recruitment drive is being conducted.

Ending the mystery on the number of vacancies, SSC released a notification today giving full details on the vacancy. The SSC will be conducting JE 2019 exam for a total number of 1601 vacancies.

The branch-wise breakdown, category-wise, and project-wise breakdown of the vacancies can be accessed in the SSC’s official website or in this link.

The majority of the vacancy is for Border Road Organisation which is looking for 767 Civil Engineers followed by CPWD which is looking for 288 Civil and 191 Electrical Engineers.

Central Water Commission requires 148 Civil and 16 Mechanical Engineers and MES requires 76 Civil, 43 Electrical and Mechanical, and 26 Quality Surveying and Contract Engineers.

The last day to apply for the SSC JE 2019 examination is February 25th. The official notification for the SSC JE 2019 can be accessed in this link. For further details on the application process and step-by-step guide, click on this link to read our previous article.