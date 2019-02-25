Institute of Company Secretaries of India or ICSI has released the December 2018 Executive exam results a while ago. The result can be accessed at the official results website, icsi.examresults.net. Earlier in the day the results for the Professional exams were released and now the Executive results. All the exams were conducted in December 2018.

How to check ICSI CS Executive Exam December 2018 result:

Visit the ICSI official website. Select the Exam, Enter the Roll Number, and Enter the Registration Number, and click on submit. The result will be displayed.

ICSI conducts the exam twice in a year, once in June and once in December, for Foundation, Executive and Professional programmes. ICSI had announced the result of the Foundation Programme on February 21st.

ICSI is the statutory body which is responsible for conducting and certifying company secretaries. Company secretaries advise companies boards on strategy and also act as a liaison between the board and various stakeholders.