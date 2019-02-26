The Railway Recruitment Centre released the 2018 Souteastern Railway, Kolkata, Apprentice written exam result today, February 26th. The candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website of SER, ser.indiarailways.gov.in. A PDF document has been released which has details of all the candidates who have cleared the exam.

The RRC had conducted the exam for 1785 apprenticeship vacancies for the SER, Kolkata. All the candidates who have cleared the exam have to get the documents verified before getting the final appointment. The notification for the recruitment examination was released in October of 2018.

The candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the official website to access the result. Alternatively, they can click on this direct link to access the result PDF, which contains the name of all the successful candidates and the position for which they have been selected.