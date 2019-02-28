National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the date sheet for the April 2019 10th and 12th board exam today, February 28th. The date sheet for Secondary (10th) and Senior Secondary (12th) are available for All India Exam Centres and Overseas Candidates.

The date sheets can be accessed at the NIOS official website, nios.ac.in.

For All India Exam Centre, the 12th exam will start from April 2nd and will go on until April 29th, 2019. The 10th exam will be conducted from April 3rd to April 29th.

All the exams will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The practical exams are scheduled for March 16th to March 30th, 2019 for both 10th and 12th class.

The full details of the date sheet for All India Centres can be accessed in this direct link.

NIOS will conduct the 10th and 12th exams separately for overseas candidates. The 12th class exam will begin on April 2nd and will go on until April 29th, 2019; whereas the 10th class exam will begin on April 4th and will end on April 29th.

All the exams are scheduled to be held from 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm. The practical exam for overseas candidates is scheduled from April 21st to April 30th, 2019.

The candidates can access the date sheet for overseas candidates in this direct link.

Candidates can also access the date sheet at the NIOS official website. The date sheets can be access at the Result/Exam section of the website.