Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination (Tier-I), 2018 exam answer keys on February 28th. All the candidates who had appeared in the Tier-I exam can check the SSC website, ssc.nic.in, to access the answer keys.

The SSC notification for the answer keys also stated that the candidates can object to the answers on the answer keys and submit the objection at the same website. The last day representation against the answers will be March 2nd, 2019 and each challenge will cost Rs. 100/-.

How to check Hindi Translator and Pradhypak answer keys:

Visit the SSC website . Click on the link for tentative answer keys released on February 28th. The answer key notification PDF will open which also has the link to check the answer keys. A new page will open which will have link to access the answer keys. Click on the link. A new page where candidates will have to submit the log-in details from where they can access the answer keys and submit representation. Direct link for the log-in page for answer keys is here.

SSC had conducted the Tier-I exam for the recruitment of 2018 Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination on January 13th, 2019. The notification was released in October 22nd, 2018 and now the answer keys have been released.