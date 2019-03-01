Railway Police Force has released the answer keys for the Constable recruitment exam for Group C and Group D today, March 1st, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for these group for constable recruitment can check the RFP recruitment website, rpfonlinereg.org, to download the answer keys.

RPF had conducted the written exam for Groups C and D from February 2nd to February 19th, 2019. RPF had earlier released the answer keys for Group A, B, and F on February 16th. The RPF is conducting the recruitment drive to recruit 1287 males and 1391 females for Group C and 1046 males and 1006 females for Group D.

How to check RPF Constable answer keys:

Visit the RPF Constable Recruitment website. Click on the link for answer keys on the home page. Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the answer key page. Click on the answer key link for Group C or Group D, whichever is relevant. Enter all the relevant details and click on Submit. The answer keys will get downloaded which can be printed out.

The RPF Constable Group E recruitment exam result has already been declared and the candidates who have cleared that round are now eligible to appear for the PET/PMT round. A total number of 4,403 males and 4,216 female constables will be recruited through this drive.