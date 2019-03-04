The last of Austrian motorcycle range from KTM that will now come equipped with ABS here in India is Duke 250. This quarter litre machine has been announced to get the safety feature starting at Rs 1.94 lakh. Notably this announcement comes just ahead of the government mandate which requires all motorcycles above 125cc to be equipped with ABS feature before 1st of April.

For the uninitiated, ABS feature enhances rider safety by preventing locking of wheels when braking. And as is usually the case with introduction of ABS, the 250cc bike now commands a premium of Rs 14,000 over the non-ABS version. The KTM Duke 250 is set to sport a dual channel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), however there is no new addition in the motorcycle. The motorcycle continues to employ the 250 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, which produces 30 horsepower and 24 Nm of torque.

Additionally, it comes with a slipper clutch as well which aids in quicker downshifting of gears at high speeds. As mentioned earlier, everything else remains the same. There is the 300 mm disc brake at the front along with a 230 mm disc at the rear. The tank capacity is 13.4 litres, while the dry weight is 146 kilograms. The two-part seat on KTM 250 Duke is 820 mm high.

Many enthusiasts across the board had hoped for a new console on the KTM Duke 250. But it continues to use the digital display borrowed from its younger sibling Duke 200. The design distinctive feature however is the headlamp equipped with halogen headlight with integrated Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) consisting of 20 individual LEDs.