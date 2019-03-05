University of Madras (UNOM) has announced the Revaluation results for UG, PG, Professional Degree examination conducted in November 2018 session. The results were uploaded on the official website by the university yesterday that is on March 4th, 2019.

Revaluation results can be accessed by candidates directly from official website of UNOM - www.unom.ac.in. Also here is the direct link to check your Revaluation results. Under Graduate, Post Graduate and Professional Degree students are advised to visit the website and check their results using the registration number.

UNOM had regular results for three courses that is UG, PG and Professional Degree were released earlier last month in February. However, candidates were given an option of applying for revaluation via online mode. A revaluation fee had to be paid by candidates in order to avail this facility.

A dedicated website for this purpose was launched by UNOM and results are available on this website - egovernance.unom.ac.in.

Madras University hosts 73 academic departments under 18 schools. More than 100 colleges and 52 research institutions are affiliated to the university. The university has six campuses in the city of Chennai.

How to check UNOM Revaluation results for Nov 2018 Exam