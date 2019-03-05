The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) announced the likely exam dates for the Physical Endurance Test (PET) on its official websites soon after announcing result for the group D recruitment exam yesterday. The PET exam will be conducted during the third or fourth week of March 2019, says the official notification.

Candidates selected for the PET round is equal to three times the number of vacancies. The persons with Benchmark disabilities (PwBD) are exempted from PET and hence, their roll numbers are not included in this list. Here is link to our earlier article with direct links to all regional Group D results along with list of candidates selected for PET.

The candidates can check the normalised scores and status of PET by click on this direct link and entering the relevant details. The result will be available till March 15, 2019. To view the complete list of candidates who have been selected for PET and cut-off marks, individuals will have to visit respective regional sites.

On the other hand, an Indian Express report says that as per decision by the Ministry of Railways, henceforth, the overseeing of PET, document verification, medical examination and publishing of panel for level 1 posts shall be carried out by the Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) of the respective Zonal Railways.

Almost 1.8 crore people had applied to participate in the the Level 1 Group D stage 1 examination, which had a vacancy of around 63 thousand people. Due to the sheer volume of candidates, the RRB had conducted the exam from September 2018 to December 2018 in multiple sitting.