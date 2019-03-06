Oppo India had been prepping the Indian smartphone audience phone for their upcoming handset Oppo F11 Pro for quite some time. However, at the launch event yesterday in Mumbai the company unveiled two smartphones - Oppo F11 and Oppo F11 Pro. Notably Oppo F11 series has been introduced here in India before any other overseas markets.

While both phones pack a punch in terms of features, design and quality, it is the Oppo F11 Pro that stole the limelight at event. The premium of two smartphones, Oppo F11 Pro packs a dual camera setup on the back, which houses a 48-megapixel sensor as the official teasers had suggested. Additionally, Oppo has given the handset full screen look on the front with a pop-up selfie camera and triple colour gradient on the back.

Apart from the above, the company also highlighted the low-light imaging capabilities of the phone and shared details about an Ultra Night Mode on board that is similar to Google’s Night Sight. The Ultra Night Mode uses the company’s AI Ultra-Clear Engine, which intelligently recognizes scenes and optimizes the settings. It also helps in image-stabilization during a long exposure and low-light performance.

Coming to the surprise launch of the event, the Oppo F11 is a watered down version of the Oppo F11 Pro. The handset uses a waterdrop-shaped display notch that houses the selfie camera and misses out on the pop-up camera. It also differs from the Pro-variant in terms of the RAM, on board storage, and the back panel design. However on a brighter side, the Oppo F11 has been priced competitively compared to its elder sibling smartphone.

The #OPPOF11Pro is now available at a price of Rs. 24,990. Pre-order now: https://t.co/VyzZXj8QjG pic.twitter.com/HqqLBi1JNL — OPPO Mobile India (@oppomobileindia) March 5, 2019

Oppo F11 Pro, Oppo F11 price in India

Oppo F11 Pro will be offered in sole 6GB + 64GB model and is priced at Rs. 24,990. It will be available in Aurora Green and Thunder Black colour options from March 15 onwards. On the other hand, the Oppo F11 price has been set at Rs. 19,990 and will be offered in Fluorite Purple and Marble Green colours. The company has however not shared any details about the availability of the phone.

Oppo F11 Pro, Oppo F11 specifications

Oppo F11 Pro sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90.90 percent screen ratio. It is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 processor. Additionally, Oppo F11 Pro will be offered with 5GB of Oppo Cloud storage. The company is also touting its HyperBoost tech for speeding up app launch times and optimized performance.

Oppo is known to offer a premium camera experience, so, on the camera front there is a dual camera setup which houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. In addition, there is a 16-megapixel shooter on the front with f/1.79 lens.

Additionally, there is a 4,000mAh battery (said to deliver up to 12 hours of video streaming) with VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 fast charging, a Micro-USB port, and rear fingerprint sensor on the F11 Pro.

As mentioned earlier, the Oppo F11 appears to be nearly identical to the Oppo F11 Pro in terms of specifications. The front camera remains the same of 16-megapixel resolution despite missing out on the pop-up selfie camera option. It will be available in Double Gradient colours, featuring a 4,020mAh battery, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB inbuilt storage.