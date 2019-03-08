Gujarat Police has released admit card for the Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Screening Test (PST) for the recruitment of Police Constable and Jail Sepoy on March 7th.

All the candidates who have cleared the written exam around and are eligible to appear for the PET and PST round can download the admit card from the official website, police.gujarat.gov.in.

The Gujarat Police is conducting the recruitment drive for 9,713 police constable and jail sepoy vacancies. The details of the parameters on which they will have be evaluated on physical endurance and physical measurement can be looked into at the official recruitment notification. The candidates have to clear the parameters set.

The admit card page for the PET/PST round can be accessed from this direct link. Candidates need to select the job, enter the confirmation number and birth date and click on ‘OK’.

The admit card will be displayed which needs to be downloaded and printed out. The admit card is a must to participate in the PET/PST round of the recruitment. The admit card will also have details of PET/PST date, time, and venue.