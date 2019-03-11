Joint Entrance Examination (Main) examination for 2019 is scheduled to be held in April. While the application process ended on March 7th, the application correction window starts today. Candidates must note the correction is limited to altering the particulars only and not choice of cities. Also only this is applicable to candidates who have applied for the first time.

The correction window will be available till March 15th and candidates can make the desired changes by login-in with individual application number. Visit the JEE main website - jeemain.nic.in - directly in order to make corrections.

This exam is set to be held from April 7th to April 20th, 2019. The admit card however are expected to be released March 20th onwards and the results tentatively set to be declared by April 30th and May 16th for Paper I and Paper II respectively.

On the other hand, after the announcement of Lok Sabha election dates there are reports making the rounds that dates for JEE Advanced 2019 exam will likely be scheduled. The JEE Advanced exam is set to be conducted on May 19th which will clash with Lok Sabha election dates. The ECI announced that the Lok Sabha elections 2019 would be conducted in 7 phases across India on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19, 2019.

However, there is no such word from IIT Roorkee who will be conducting the JEE Advanced 2019 examination.