At the end of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s five-year term, he leaves the Indian economy more or less where he found it.
Joblessness continues to be a thorn in the flesh of the country, even as overall growth has slowed down. Foreign portfolio investors are pulling out, and the Indian rupee is on a weak footing.
The election results, to be declared on May 23, will determine whether good economics matters for good politics.
Here’s link to the story for detailed account on Modi government’s economic performance.
We cannot kill jobs in firecracker industry, says Supreme Court
Supreme Court on Tuesday said they cannot kill the jobs of poor people working in the firecracker industry, driving them to starvation.
If the court cannot generate jobs, its orders should not extinguish their livelihood, Justice Bobde observed.
This is a veritable u-turn from the apex court’s October 23, 2018 ban on the manufacture, sale and use of loud and toxic firecrackers while allowing only green and improved crackers.
Britain’s Brexit faces parliament judgement day today
Britain faces a moment of truth Tuesday when parliament votes on Prime Minister Theresa May’s ill-loved Brexit plan.
“Now is the time to come together, to back this improved Brexit deal, and to deliver on the instruction of the British people,” May said early on Monday.
World Wide Web Turns 30, Netizens Celebrate With Hilarious Tweets
March 12 is a special day in the history of the Internet - it is the birthday of the World Wide Web.
It was on March 12 in 1989 that British physicist Tim Berners-Lee, working for Europe’s physics lab CERN, proposed a decentralised system of information management.
World Wide Web is today used by billions around the world to access the Internet.
Indian scientists discover new way of powering radio sources in universe
This discovery, according to the team, could open up avenues for further studies regarding an alternate theory suggesting radio sources to be powered outside the power law.
A team of Indian astronomers has discovered some sources in the universe capable of emitting radio waves in a never-before-known mechanism, using the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) located at Khodad in Junnar, about 80 km from Pune.