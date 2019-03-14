Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the examination details for the 2018 recruitment of Junior Instructor (Fitter, Electrician, Computer Operator and Programming Assistant, and Welder) and Economic Investigator for Industrial Department on March 13th, 2019. The board will be conducting the examination from March 23rd to March 26th, 2019.

The details of the examination are as follows:

RMSSSB exam details Name of the Post Exam Date Exam Time Junior Instructor (Fitter) March 23rd, 2019 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm Junior Instructor (Electrician) March 24th, 2019 9.00 am to 12.00 noon Junior Instructor (Computer Operator and Programming Assistant) March 24th, 2019 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm Economic Investigator March 25th, 2019 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm Junior Instructor (Welder) March 26th, 2019 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm

The notification also stated that the admit card for both the above-mentioned examinations will be released on March 18th. All the candidates who have applied to participate in these examinations can download the admit card from the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB will be conducting the Junior Instructor examination to fill 402 vacancies for Department of Skill Planning and Entrepreneurship and the notification was released on April 2018. The notification for the Economic Investigator was released on March 13th, 2018.