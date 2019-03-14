China again blocks bid to list JeM chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist

  • China for the fourth time blocked a bid in the United Nations (UN) Security Council to designate Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed’s chief Masood Azhar as a “global terrorist”.
  • Just before the deadline, China put a “technical hold” on the proposal.
  • The proposal to designate Azhar under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council was moved by France, the UK and the US on February 27.
  • India Wednesday expressed disappointment soon after China blocked the move at the United Nations.

India Grounds Boeing 737 Max 8 Aircraft

  • All Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft being operated by Indian airlines have been grounded, Civil Aviation Secretary PS Kharola said.
  • Lifting the ban on the aircraft will be based on inputs from various agencies and it will not happen soon, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) chief BS Bhullar said.
  • SpiceJet has 12 such aircraft in its fleet and Jet Airways has five, which have already been grounded.

India, US agree to build six nuclear power plants in India

  • India and the US said they have agreed to build six American nuclear power plants in India.
  • The two countries said this in a joint statement issued at the conclusion of the 9th round of India-US Strategic Security Dialogue.
  • India and the US signed a historic agreement to cooperate in civil nuclear energy sector in October 2008. The deal gave a fillip to bilateral ties, which have been on an upswing since.

Azim Premji Gives Shares Worth $7.5 Billion to Charity

  • Azim Premji, the billionaire chairman of Indian conglomerate Wipro Ltd., will give a further 34 percent of shares in the company worth $7.5 billion to support philanthropic activities, the most generous donation in Indian history.
  • The shares held by entities controlled by Azim Premji have been irrevocably renounced and earmarked to the Azim Premji Foundation, the foundation said in a statement.