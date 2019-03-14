China again blocks bid to list JeM chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist
China for the fourth time blocked a bid in the United Nations (UN) Security Council to designate Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed’s chief Masood Azhar as a “global terrorist”.
Just before the deadline, China put a “technical hold” on the proposal.
The proposal to designate Azhar under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council was moved by France, the UK and the US on February 27.
India Wednesday expressed disappointment soon after China blocked the move at the United Nations.
India Grounds Boeing 737 Max 8 Aircraft
All Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft being operated by Indian airlines have been grounded, Civil Aviation Secretary PS Kharola said.
Lifting the ban on the aircraft will be based on inputs from various agencies and it will not happen soon, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) chief BS Bhullar said.
SpiceJet has 12 such aircraft in its fleet and Jet Airways has five, which have already been grounded.
India, US agree to build six nuclear power plants in India
India and the US said they have agreed to build six American nuclear power plants in India.
The two countries said this in a joint statement issued at the conclusion of the 9th round of India-US Strategic Security Dialogue.
India and the US signed a historic agreement to cooperate in civil nuclear energy sector in October 2008. The deal gave a fillip to bilateral ties, which have been on an upswing since.
Azim Premji Gives Shares Worth $7.5 Billion to Charity
Azim Premji, the billionaire chairman of Indian conglomerate Wipro Ltd., will give a further 34 percent of shares in the company worth $7.5 billion to support philanthropic activities, the most generous donation in Indian history.
The shares held by entities controlled by Azim Premji have been irrevocably renounced and earmarked to the Azim Premji Foundation, the foundation said in a statement.