Railway Protection Force 2018 Constable recruitment first stage examination cut-off marks for Group A, B, and F has been released on March 14th, 2019. The result for these groups were released on March 13th and now the cut-off marks have been released.

All candidates who had participated in the exam can check the category-wise cut-off marks at constable.rpfonlinereg.org website.

The candidates who have cleared the stage of the examination have qualified for the Physical Endurance Test and Physical Measurement Test round or PET/PMT round of the recruitment. The round will also involve document verification for all the candidates. The details of the PET will be coming out in the next few days.

How to check RPF Constable 2018 cut-off marks:

Visit the RPF 2018 Constable recruitment website. Click on the link for ‘Cut-off Marks for Constable’. Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the result page. Click on the relevant group to access the category-wise cut-off.

The written examinations for the Groups A, B, and F were conducted from January 17th to January 25th, 2019 and the answer keys were released on February 16th. A total number of 4,403 males and 4,216 female constables will be recruited through this drive.