Bihar Rural Livelihood Promotion Society (BRLPS) has intimated several vacancies for the year 2019 via a notification published on its jobs website - jobs.brlps.in. In total BRLPS has advertised varying vacancies for 37 different positions under State Project Management, District Project coordination and Block Project Implementation Unit Positions.

The official notification with list of vacancies and other details can be accessed directly from the link here by interested candidates. While the application link will be activated in coming two days that is March 18th, the last date to apply for the all the vacancies is April 15th, 2019.

Combined, which includes vacancies from all three categories of recruitment, there are 3,409 available position that will be filled through this recruitment drive. Details about the monthly remuneration, eligibility criteria, exam fees and others are available on the website for candidates.

Notably, candidates belonging to unreserved category/BC/EBC categories will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs. 500 for every position applied for. While, candidates belonging to SC/ ST or Divyang (PH) category shall pay non-refundable fee of Rs. 200/- for the same. Application fee has to be paid online only while registering.

There will be online examination as screening test which will be bilingual, i.e. in English and in Hindi. Shortlisted applicants will be invited to appear for participating in further stages of recruitment in a phased manner. List of applications received, shortlisted applications, dates and venue of tests for selection etc. would be posted on BRLPS site - jobs.brlps.in.

Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS), an autonomous society under Rural Development Department, Govt. of Bihar has been designated as State Rural Livelihoods Mission by Rural Development Department, Government of Bihar to scale up the “JEEViKA” model in all 534 Blocks of 38 Districts in Bihar under National Rural Livelihood Mission.

So far JEEViKA has been able to reach out to nearly 100 Lakh rural poor households by organizing them into 8.50 Lakh women Self Help Groups under 53000 Village Organizations and 890 Cluster Level Federations.