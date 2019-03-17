The online application deadline for Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) has been extended by Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow, the conducting authority. Last date to apply for the state entrance examination was March 15 which has now been extended to March 25th, notification released by the university confirms.

UPSEE has published the notification on its website - upsee.nic.in. Further the notice states that the time schedule for application correction has been pushed ahead to March 16th to 28th. Candidates who wish to make any changes to their application otherwise as well can do so during the correction window before 5 pm on March 28th, 2019.

How to apply for UPSEE 2019

Visit the official site - upsee.nic.in Click on the ‘UPSEE 2019 advertisement’ link form the news and events section A new page will open up with links for both UG and PG courses New candidates will have to register before they can apply Fill in the forms and submit. Save the same for future reference

Additionally, UPGE and UPGD applicants who wish to correct their application or apply under the EWS category can do so from March 16th until March 28th before 5 pm. However candidates will have to produce EWS certificate issued by the government at the time of counselling.

As mentioned in our previous report, UPSEE exams are conducted by Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) and the exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 21st. The AKTU is expected to release the result in the last week of May after which the counselling process will be conducted.

Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Exam (UPSEE) is conducted for admissions to the first year of Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in BTech/ BArch/ BDes/ BPharm/ BHMCT/ BFAD/ BFA/ MBA/ MBA(Integrated) / MCA/ MCA (Integrated).