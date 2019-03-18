Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) just released the admit cards for the 2018 recruitment of Junior Instructor (Fitter, Electrician, Computer Operator and Programming Assistant, and Welder) and Economic Investigator exams. The board will be conducting the examination from March 23rd to March 26th, 2019. Candidates who have applied for these two examination can download their admit card from RSMSSB website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The board had earlier in a separate notification, reported on March 13th, published examination schedule along with admit card release date. RSMSSB will be conducting the Junior Instructor examination to fill 402 vacancies for Department of Skill Planning and Entrepreneurship and the notification was released on April 2018. The notification for the Economic Investigator was released on March 13th, 2018.

How to download admit card for RSMSSB Jr Instructor and Economic Investigator

Visit the official website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the home page, click on the ‘admit card’ tab. A list of links for admit card options will appear, choose your desired examination and click on it. After that click on ‘get admit card’ tab on right upper corner. Fill in your application number and DOB details and submit. Download the admit card and take a print out of the same.

Additionally, below is the table of RSMSSB examination that will begin from March 23rd, 2019