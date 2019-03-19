Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (PEB) has released the answer keys for the CG Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2019 on March 18th, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for either the morning or evening shift or both the shifts of the exam can download the answer keys from the official website, cgvyapam.choice.gov.in.

A notification to the effect was released along with the answer keys which stated that the candidates can submit their objections against the answers before 5.00 pm on March 25th. The objections should be emailed to cgvyapam.dawaapatti2019@gmail.com. The candidates can access the notification to get more details on how to raise an objection in this link.

How t o download CGTET 2019 answer keys:

Visit the CG Vyapam website. Click on the relevant answer keys under the ‘Important Informations’ section. Alternatively, click on the direct link to download answer keys for Morning Shift paper and Evening Shift paper. The answer keys will get downloaded which can be printed out for reference.

The CGPEB had conducted the CGTET 2019 examination on March 10th, 2019, admit card for which was released on March 4th, 2019. The examination was conducted in two sessions, the morning session for Paper I and evening session for Paper II.

CGTET examination is conducted to certify the eligibility of teachers to teacher at schools affiliated to CG Board. Paper I is conducted to certify candidate’s eligibility to teach from Class I to Class VI and the Paper II is to certify to teach from Class VI to Class VIII.