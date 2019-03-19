Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur released the result for the Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) 2019 result today, March 19th, 2019. Along with the result, IIT Kharagpur also released the final answer keys for the exam. Candidates can access the result and the answer keys at the official website, jam.iitkgp.ac.in.

The result was expected to be declared on March 20th but has been released a day earlier. IIT JAM 2018 examination was conducted on February 10th, 2019, in two shifts. The first shift was for Biological Sciences, Mathematics, and Physics and second shift for Biotechnology, Chemistry, Geology, and Mathematical Statistics.

How to check JAM 2019 result and final answer keys:

Visit the IIT JAM 2019 website. Click on the link (direct link) for the result on the home page. Enter your log-in credentials and click on ‘Submit’. The results will be accessible and can be printed out. Click on this link to access the final answer keys. Click on the relevant subject to access the answer keys.

The JAM examination has been conducted since 2004 for admission to M.Sc. (Four Semesters), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, programmes at the IITs and Integrated Ph.D. Degree Programmes at IISc.