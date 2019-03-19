Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has started the online application process for Stenographer, Upper Division Clerk recruitment on its website - esic.nic.in. While the application submission process began on March 16th, it will go and will be available for interested candidates till April 15th, 2019. Candidates must note that this recruitment drive is for North East region and Punjab region in ESI corporation.

As for the eligibility criteria, candidates must have cleared Higher Secondary examination (12th Standard). Applicants must also have working knowledge of computer including use of office suites and databases along with a speed of 80 words per minute in stenography in English/ Hindi. Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam, computer skill test and stenography test.

On the other hand, Candidates applying for the clerk post will appear for two tier exams-preliminary and main-followed by a computer skill test. The marks obtained in the main exam will be considered for the final merit list. The minimum eligibility criteria for UDC is a degree of a recognized University and working knowledge of computer including use of office suites and databases.

In order to start applying online, candidates will have to make a new registration first and then go ahead and finish application process. Here is the direct link to online application page. The last date to submit the application, editing application details and making exam fee payment is April 15th. However, candidates can download their respective application till April 30th from the website using log-in credentials generated earlier.

There are total 80 vacancies for UDC in Punjab region and 25 in North East region. For Stenographer, Three posts in Punjab and One for NE region have been advertised.