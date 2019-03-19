Indian Navy, as informed earlier, has begun the application process for the 2019 recruitment of Office Entry - SSC Executive (Pilot/Observer) and Education Branch and PC Executive (Logistics cadre) from today, March 19th. Candidates can check the notification and apply for these positions at the official website, joinindiananvy.gov.in. The last day to apply for the recruitment is April 7th, 2019.

The details of the positions are as follows:

Indian Navy 2019 Recruitment Name of the Position Gender Number of Vacancy Education Qualification Observer (SSC Commission) Men/Women 06 B.E./B.Tech Degree in any discipline (with Physics & Maths in 12th standard) Pilot (MR) (SSC Commission) Men/ Women 03 B.E./B.Tech Degree in any discipline (with Physics & Maths in 12th standard) Pilot (Other than MR) (SSC Commission) Men 05 B.E./B.Tech Degree in any discipline (with Physics & Maths in 12th standard) Logistics (PC Commission) Men 15 (i) BE/B.Tech in any discipline with First Class or (ii) MBA with First Class or (iii) B.Sc / B.Com / B.Sc.(IT) with First class and a PG Diploma in Finance / Logistics / Supply Chain Management / Material Management or (iv) MCA / M.Sc (IT) with First Class Education (SSC Commission) Men/ Women 03 M.Sc (Physics / Applied Physics / Nuclear Physics) (with Maths in B.Sc) Education (SSC Commission) Men/ Women 06 M.Sc (Maths / Operational Research) (with Physics in B.Sc) Education (SSC Commission) Men/ Women 02 M.Sc (Chemistry) (with Physics in B.Sc) Education (SSC Commission) Men/ Women 02 M.A. (English) Education (SSC Commission) Men/ Women 02 M.A. (History) Education (SSC Commission) Men/ Women 03 BE / B.Tech (Mechanical) Education (SSC Commission) Men/ Women 03 BE / B.Tech (Computer Science / Information Technology/Computer Technology/Information Systems/Computer Engineering Education (SSC Commission) Men/ Women 03 BE / B.Tech (Electronics & Communication / Electrical & Electronics/ Electronics & Instrumentation/Electronics & Telecommunication / Electrical Engineering)

Successful candidates will be inducted as officers in the rank of Sub Lieutenant. The training is tentatively scheduled to commence in end Dec 2019 at Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala. The shortlisted candidates will be called for an SSB interview and medical examination depending on the position.

The application process has been initiated at the official website. Candidates can visit the website and access the notification under the ‘Current Events’ section. The link to access the notification and apply for the positions is available in the section.

Alternatively, candidates can click on this direct link to access the notification for more details on the vacancies, selection process, qualifications, application process among others. Candidates can click on this link to apply for the positions. Candidates might need to register before starting the application process.