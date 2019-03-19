Maharashtra Subordinate Services Group B Main exam 2018 results for Assistant Section Officer (ASO) and Sales Tax Inspector (STI) recruitment have been announced. The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has published the results for these two exams on its website - mpsc.gov.in. Both the examinations for several posts of ASO and STI were conducted last year from August 26th, 2018 to October 20th and 27th respectively.

MPSC in two separate notifications has released the results of selected candidates along with cut off marks and merit list of all applicants. Overall there were 126 vacancies for Assistant Section Officer and list of candidates who are eligible for recommendation to the post is available on the link here. On the other hand, there were 34 vacancies for Sales Tax Inspector position and list of selected candidates can be checked from this official list here.

As mentioned earlier, the merit list has been published both examination as well. As per the merit list, Rohan Arjun Karale from Raigad district has secured first rank in the state and as well as from from the reserved category in the examination. In the female category, Priyanka Bhaskar Misal from Beed district has secured first position.

Merit list of 617 candidates for the STI exam has been published online, while the list for ASO exam contains roll numbers of 2,051 candidates. Applicants whose names have not been shortlisted for the available posts have the option to apply for answer sheet revaluation, if they wish so. Such requests will have to do be made within ten days from publication of the results on the MPSC website through online mode in the prescribed format.