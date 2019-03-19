current affairs
Current affairs wrap of the day: March 19th, 2019
Government Calls Emergency Meet As Jet Grounds More Flights
- As Jet Airways, one of India’s largest airlines, hurtled towards bankruptcy, the government today called an emergency meeting with its management.
- The cash-strapped carrier is struggling to make payments to its creditors and has been forced to cancel hundreds of flights.
- The maintenance engineers’ union of the airline today wrote to the aviation regulator DGCA that they are owed three months of salary and flight safety “is at risk”
Tram shooting in Dutch city Utrecht: police arrest Turkish suspect
- Police have arrested a Turkish man suspected of shooting dead three people and wounding five on a tram in the Dutch city of Utrecht on Monday.
- Police said 37-year-old Gokmen Tanis had been taken into custody after an hours-long manhunt. He had had earlier run-ins with the authorities in the Netherlands.
Boeing had too much sway vetting own planes, FAA was warned
- FAA employees warned as early as seven years ago that Boeing Co. had too much sway over safety approvals of new aircraft.
- An investigation by Department of Transportation auditors who confirmed the agency hadn’t done enough to “hold Boeing accountable.”
U.K. court issues warrant for Nirav Modi’s arrest
- An arrest warrant has been issued for fugitive diamond trader Nirav Modi, by the Westminster Magistrates Court, sources have said.
- The sources said the warrant had been issued last week, and that India had been made aware of this on Monday. However, there is currently no indication of when precisely an arrest could be made.
Cyclone Idai destruction in Zimbabwe, Mozambique, over 160 dead
- A cyclone that ripped across Mozambique and Zimbabwe has killed at least 162 people with scores more missing and caused “massive and horrifying” destruction in the Mozambican city of Beira.
- Cyclone Idai tore into the centre of Mozambique before barreling on to neighbouring Zimbabwe, bringing flash floods and ferocious winds, and washing away roads and houses.