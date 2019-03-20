National Testing Agency has released the JEE Main April exam admit card today, March 20, 2019. The admit card can be downloaded from the JEE Main’s official website, jeemain.nic.in. The NTA will be conducting the Paper II on April 7th, 2019 and the Paper I will be conducted from April 8th to April 12th, 2019. Candidates can download and take the print out of the admit card from the official website.

The April JEE Main examination was initially supposed to be conducted from April 7th to April 20th but due to the dates clashing with the Lok Sabha election, the exam dates were rescheduled. As reported yesterday, the JEE Advanced dates have also been rescheduled from May 19th to May 27th, 2019.

The Paper I exam which is for admissions to BE and B.Tech courses will be conducted on April 8th, April 9th, April 10th, and April 12th, 2019. The Paper II which is for admissions to B.Arch courses will be conducted on April 7th, 2019.

How to download JEE Main April admit card:

Log in to the official website of JEE Main. Click on the ‘Registered Candidate Sign in’ link on the home page. Enter the required details and click on ‘Login’.

The admit card can be accessed from the page and can be downloaded and printed out.

JEE Main examination is conducted for admissions to all the IIT, NIT, and CFTI institutions. The candidates who clear the Main exam and are interested in taking admissions at IITs need to appear for the JEE Advanced entrance exam. Candidates are advised to carefully check the exam date, city, and shift on the admit card.