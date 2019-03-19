Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2019 has been postponed to May 27th, 2019, says the official announcement on JEE Advanced website - jeeadv.ac.in. JEE examination conducted for admissions to Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) was earlier scheduled to be held on May 19th, 2019. However, the organizing authority, IIT Roorkee has informed about the latest development regarding the change in exam date due to clash with Lok Sabha election dates.

“In view of the clash in the dates of JEE (Advanced) 2019 and the last phase of General Elections 2019, the examination date of JEE (Advanced) 2019 has been shifted to May 27, 2019”, reads the notice on the JEE Advanced site. The examination will be held in India and abroad, on May 27, 2019 (Monday), in the following two shifts: Paper 1 from 9 am to 12 pm and Paper 2 from 2 pm to 5 pm.

JEE Advanced examination can be attempted by candidates who have cleared the JEE Mains and is conducted for admission for bachelor’s, integrated master’s and dual degree programmes for all IITs. As mentioned, exam consists of two papers and will be conducted in fully computer based test mode.

Candidates must also note that dates for JEE Main April examination were re-scheduled as well due to clash with LS election dates. Our report on the same was published earlier informing about the change along with new dates for the exam. National Testing Agency which is conducting the JEE Main examination from this year, also said that the admit card for the April JEE Main exam will be available from March 20th, 2019.