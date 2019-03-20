Rajasthan Subordinate Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) today released the revised results for Lower Division Clerk written examination 2018. The results were posted today on RSMSSB website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. As per our earlier report, the LDC results were published on March 7th along with cut-off marks for the written examination.

The previously published results had some discrepancies in answers for the paper set of exam held on September 16th. The answers for four questions have been updated and accordingly results for some candidates have been updated in the revised results announced today. As per revised results, linked here, candidature of 31 previously successful candidates has been deemed as failed.

On the other hand, roll numbers of 70 new candidates, as deemed by RSMSSB board, have qualified the LDC written examination. Additionally, four candidates from the reserved category have been declared as having cleared the examination.Candidates can check the same from the revised results published today. Apart from this no other changes have been made to the results announced earlier on March 7th, 2019.

The candidates who have cleared the exam are now eligible to appear for the second phase of the examination, details of which will be released within the next few days. The second phase consists of a typist test. The candidates will be selected based on marks scored on both the exams.

The RSMSSB, through this recruitment drive, will fill 11,215 vacancies along with 1,241 in the reserved category, so in total 12,456 positions.