Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) had released a detailed notification for the recruitment of 3,646 vacancies for various positions on February 20th. Now, a notice at the official website states that the recruitment process for the position of Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) has been put on hold due to an interim stay by the High Court.

The notice states that “The Hon’ble High Court of Karnataka in its Order dated 18.03.2019 issued an ad- interim order of stay of further proceedings, pursuant to the employment notification dated 20.02.2019, in respect of the Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) till the next date of hearing.”

The notice adds that the proceedings regarding the recruitment of Assistant Executive Engineer (Elec.) in KPTCL & ESCOMs is subject to the decision of the Hon’ble High Court of Karnataka.

Of the total 3,646 vacancies, 94 vacancies are for the Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical). The application process for the recruitment began on March 5th and the last day to apply for the positions is April 4th, 2019. It is yet to be ascertained how the decision will affect the date of applications and further details are expected to be issued in the near future.

The vacancies are for multiple public sector utilities in the state of Karnataka i.e. KPTCL, BESCOM, CESC, HESCOM, MESCOM, and GESCOM. Apart from the above-mentioned vacancies, the application process is being conducted for 505 positions of Assistant Engineer (Electrical), 570 positions of Junior Engineer (Electrical), 1,769 positions of Junior Powerman (Junior Lineman) among others.

The application process is underway at kptcl.com, bescom.org, hescom.co.in, cescmysore.org, mesco.in, and gescom.in.