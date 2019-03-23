current affairs
Current affairs wrap of the day: March 23rd, 2019
Robert Mueller submits report on Russian meddling in Donald Trump’s 2016 election
- Special counsel Robert Mueller on Friday submitted his long-awaited report into an explosive two-year investigation of Russian meddling in Donald Trump’s 2016 election
- This probe the current President denounces as a “witch hunt” and opponents say could fuel impeachment.
- Attorney General Bill Barr wrote in a letter to Congress that he might be able to summarize the reports “principal conclusions” for Congress as early as this weekend.
Death toll in China chemical plant explosion touches 44
- The death toll in an explosion in an industrial park in eastern China went up to to 44 on Friday morning as a number of people died of their injuries.
- The explosion occurred on Thursday following a fire in a fertilizer factory in a chemical industrial park in Yancheng, Jiangsu province.
European Union offers UK more time to leave the bloc
- Brexit is to be delayed till April 12 at the earliest, after European leaders agreed to a modified version of Theresa May’s request for an extension.
- If May’s deal is passed by MPs, exit will be delayed till May 22, if it fails, U.K. will be given time till April 12.
India postpones accounting rules, sparing banks bad-loan piles
- India delayed the introduction of tough new accounting rules for the second year running.
- This move will spare the country’s banks from adding another layer to the $190 billion pile of bad loans on their books.