Nalanda Open University abiding by its previous announcement has started the counselling process from yesterday evening on its website - biharcetbed.com. The counselling was scheduled to begin on March 24th after 5 pm as per the notification and the link for choice filling of colleges has been activated now on NOU website.

Alternatively candidates can also apply at - nalandaopenuniversity.com. So candidates who have qualified the Bihar B.Ed CET 2019 exam conducted on March 10th, results for which were declared recently. Candidates are advised to submit their college choice form in order of their preference and the list of available colleges is available on the website or from the direct link here.

The online submission of college choice form has started, as mentioned earlier, and can be submitted till 11.59 on April 5th. Following the NOU will publish a list of candidates who forms have been accepted and those candidates then will have to submit the fees for counselling. The fee submission have to be made from April 10th to 15th till 12 am midnight.

How to apply for Bihar B.Ed counselling 2019

Visit Nalanda Open University website - biharcetbed.com Go through the instruction for choice filling and counselling PDF Also check the revised list of B.Ed college published on March 23th, 2019 Now click on fill college choice link Enter registration ID, mobile number and verify Input the names of colleges as per preference and submit your college choice form.

Lastly, a final list of candidates with their counselling venue, schedule and other details will be published on April 16th which is a before counselling is scheduled to begin. The counselling for Bihar B.Ed will begin from March 17th and go on till March 30th, except on the Lok Sabha election dates, from 9 am to 6 pm.

Details about the documents to carry for the counselling, counselling fees for various categories, cut-off marks for different categories, last years cut off marks for several colleges and more has been made available by Nalanda Open University in its instruction PDF published yesterday. Here is the direct link to ‘Important Instructions for Choice Filling and Counselling of CET-BED-2019.’