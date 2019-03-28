Uttar Pradesh B.Ed Joint Entrance Exam 2019, for admission to colleges under UP state Universities and affiliated institutes for the year 2019-21, has now been postponed to April 15th, 2019. The exam has been rescheduled owing to clash with Lok Sabha election dates. An official notification regarding this has been released by the B.Ed JEE 2019 conducting authority Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareily.

The notification is also available on the UP B.Ed JEE online application submission website - upbed2019.in. Earlier the examination was scheduled for April 11th, however with ECI announcing the seven phase Lok Sabha general election 2019, the MJP Rohilkhand University has decides to conduct the exam on the new date.

The exam will be held on April 15th which is Monday in two sessions. The first paper exam will be held from 9 am to 12 pm that is during the morning session. Exam for the second paper will be conducted during the afternoon session from 2 pm to 5 pm.

While the examination has been postponed, we expect the university to release the result tentatively between May 10th to 15th. Soon after the results are announced, the online counselling for admission is expected to be conducted from June 1st to 30th. For more details on the tentative dates, candidates can access the UP B.Ed exam brochure linked here.