ASAT missile project went into ‘mission mode’ 6 months ago - DRDO chief
After successfully conducting an A-SAT or anti-satellite missile test, DRDO chairman revealed in an interview that the project to develop this rare missile capability was green-lit two years ago.
EC holds ‘internal consultation’ on PM Modi’s Mission Shakti address
The Election Commission of India has just concluded what is being described as an “internal consultation” on PM Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on India successfully testing A-SAT.
Raghuram Rajan confirms he advised Rahul Gandhi on Nyay scheme, calls it ‘doable’
Former Reserve Bank governor Raghuram Rajan Wednesday admitted that he has offered his views to the Congress leadership on the Nyay scheme.
Congress party is promising to ensure a minimum monthly income of Rs 12,000 per family if voted to power.
Raghuram Rajan also said BJP, through its cash transfers to small farmers, and Congress, through its Nyay scheme promise, have shown that cash transfers are the way forward to alleviate poverty.
Boeing Unveils Software Fixes Post Fatal Crashes, Says “Doing All We Can”
Aviation giant Boeing pledged to do all it can to prevent crashes like the two that killed nearly 350 people in recent months, as it unveiled a fix to the flight software of its grounded 737 MAX aircraft.
New move by US to blacklist Masood Azhar at UN
The United States, Britain and France stepped up a push for the United Nations Security Council to blacklist the head of Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)
China put a “technical hold” on the designation of Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, saying the move would give it time for a “thorough and in-depth assessment” of the case and help the parties concerned.
Seattle shooting: At least two killed, two wounded after gunman opens fire at Sand Point Way
Two people were killed and two critically wounded when a gunman opened fire on two motorists and a Metro bus in Seattle on Wednesday.
The gunman climbed into the Prius as police arrived and sped away but collided with a nearby vehicle, killing that driver.