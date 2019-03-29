Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the hall ticket for the examination for the recruitment of Assistant Agriculture Officer today, March 29th, 2019. All the candidates who have applied to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

The Commission will conduct the preliminary exam for the recruitment of Assistant Agriculture Officer on April 7th, 2019. A total number of 574 positions will be filled with the recruitment drive. The notification for the recruitment was released on December 27th, 2018 and the application process went on until January 27th, 2019.

How to download TNPSC Asst Agri Officer 2018 admit card:

Visit the official TNPSC website. On the right panel, under ‘Online Services’ section, click on Hall Ticket Download link. A new page will open where one can search for the relevant advertisement and click on the ‘Download Hall Ticket’ link against it. Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the hall ticket download page. Enter the log-in details and click on ‘Submit’. The hall ticket can be downloaded and printed out.

The candidates have to appear from an OMR-based written exam consisting of two papers, the first paper on Agriculture and the second paper on General Studies and General Aptitude. Based on the merit list, candidates will be appointed after the document verification.