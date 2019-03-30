After “grave” defeat, PM May says Britain is running out of Brexit options
British Prime Minister Theresa May will press on with talks to secure support for her Brexit deal, her spokesman said on Friday, just minutes after Parliament rejected it for a third time.
Prime Minister’s political spokesman says the smaller margin of defeat shows that things are moving in the right direction
India fears misuse of Kartarpur corridor
A senior government official said that reports had surfaced about the association of anti-India elements with the Kartarpur Corridor such as Bison Singh, Kuljit Singh, Maninder Singh, and others.
Role of Gopal Singh Chawla, aide of terrorist Hafiz Saeed, in the managing committee of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, as announced by Pakistan, raised concerns about the misuse of the corridor for anti-India activities.
‘Bipolar disorder patients can lead normal lives’
Vincent Van Gogh, the Dutch impressionist painter, would have been the most famous patient of bipolar disorder had it been correctly diagnosed. His birthday, which falls on March 30, is observed as World Bipolar Day every year.
Extreme mood swings are not uncommon among some people and hence often neglected. If not treated in time, it may be the beginning of bipolar disorder, a serious mental illness that can take a toll on one’s life.