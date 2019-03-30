Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had previously notified about NTPC recruitment drive 2019 and started online application process from March 1st. Last date to apply for the 35,277 Non-Technical Popular Categories Graduate and Undergraduate posts is tomorrow that is March 31st on RRB regional website. Interested and eligible candidates are hereby advised to apply for the RRB vacancies soon and not wait for the last minute rush.

The vacancies are of varied nature and are open to both undergraduates and graduates. The age range for vacancies for undergraduates is 18 to 30 years, and for graduate vacancies is 18 to 33 years, with relaxation in upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories according to norms. The details of vacancies are as follows.

Name of the Position Number of Vacancy Minimum Qualification Junior Clerk cum Typist 4319 12th class pass Accounts Clerk cum Typist 760 12th class pass Junior Time Keeper 17 12th class pass Trains Clerk 592 12th class pass Commercial cum Ticket Clerk 4940 12th class pass Traffic Assistant 88 Graduation Goods Guard 5748 Graduation Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk 5638 Graduation Senior Clerk cum Typist 2873 Graduation Junior Account Assistant cum Typist 3164 Graduation Senior Time Keeper 14 Graduation Commercial Apprentice 259 Graduation Station Master 6865 Graduation Total 35277

In order to start applying for the NTPC vacancies, individuals will first have to register with basic details, which will generate the log-in identities. Then they would have to pay the application fees and then complete the application process. Read the detailed notification thoroughly and visit any one the regional RRB website given below and start applying for the posts.

RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

RRB Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

RRB Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org

RRB Thiruvananthapuram: rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

The 1st stage Computer Based Test, CBT will be conducted tentatively between June to September 2019. The final submission of application will end on April 12, 2019, at 11.59 hours. For updates on the admit card release for the CBT stage, candidates will have to keep an eye on regional sites. No information regarding hall ticket has been made available by RRB as of now.

All the candidates have to appear for a computer-based test irrespective of the position. Those who clear the first stage of exam are eligible for the second stage which might involve computer-based test, typing skill test, computer based aptitude test depending up on the position and document verification before final selection.