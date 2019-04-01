National Aptitude Test for Architecture (NATA) 2019 admit card will be released today, April 1st, at 5.00 pm, according to the official website. All the candidates who have registered to appear for the first paper of 2019 NATA can download the admit card from the official website, nata.in.

The first paper of NATA 2019 is scheduled to be conducted on April 14th, 2019. The Council of Architecture conducts the NATA exam for admissions to the first year of five-year B.Arch courses. The exam is conducted at the national level and all admissions to the course is done via the NATA exam scores.

How to download NATA 2019 exam admit card:

Visit the official NATA 2019 candidate portal. Click on the link to download the admit card. Enter the required log-in details and submit. The admit card will appear which has to be printed out.

The paper I of the NATA 2019 exam scheduled to be conducted on April 14th will consist of 200 marks and will be divided into two sessions. The first session of 60 minutes for 120 marks consists Mathematics and General Aptitude questions. The second session for 120 minutes and 80 marks is for architectural drawing.