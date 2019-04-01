“Double Bullseye”: ISRO launches Intel Satellite, days after ASAT
Space agency ISRO successfully launched the electronic intelligence satellite EMISAT along with 28 nano satellites of global customers from Sriharikota today.
The countdown for the launch of EMISAT on the PSLV C-45, in its 47th flight, began at 6:27 am on Sunday, ISRO said. This is the 71st launch vehicle mission for Sriharikota.
India seeks to give birth to a new surveillance satellite with a special mission of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV C-45) that has many firsts.
Japan says name for new era of Naruhito will be ‘Reiwa’
The name of the era of Japan’s soon-to-be-emperor Naruhito will be “Reiwa,” the government announced on Monday.
Emperor Akihito is stepping down on April 30, in the first abdication in 200 years, bringing his era of “Heisei” to an end. The new era takes effect May 1.
Turkey: President Tayyip Erdogan appears to concede Istanbul defeat after Ankara loss
Turkey’s Tayyip Erdogan suffered a severe setback on Sunday as his ruling AK Party lost control of the capital Ankara for the first time in a local election. He appeared to concede defeat in the country’s largest city, Istanbul.
“The people have voted in favour of democracy, they have chosen democracy,” opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu said.
Erdogan has dominated Turkish politics since coming to power 16 years ago.
Climate Change caused by developed Nations will hurt poor countries the most
The United Nations estimates that 4.2 billion people have been hit by weather-related disasters in the last two decades, with low-income countries suffering the biggest losses.
“Upside down” are the only words Manush Albert Alben has to describe life after the powerful Cyclone Idai.