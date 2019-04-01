National Institute for Open Schooling will be conducting the 10th and 12th annual examination from tomorrow, April 2nd, 2019. The 10th class examination will begin from April 3rd and will go on until May 4th, where the 12th exam will begin from April 2nd and end on May 4th. The admit card for the exams are available at the official website, sdmis.nios.ac.in

The NIOS had released the date on February 28th, 2019. The NIOS has already conducted the practical exams from March 16th to March 30th for both 10th and 12th class students. The full details of the date sheet for All India Centres can be accessed in this direct link.

How to download NIOS 10th, 12th hall ticket: