Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) all India entrance examination for admission to UG, PG and Ph.D. for academic session 2019-20 has begun online at NTA website - ntaicar.nic.in. Interested individuals can now start applying for the above mentioned courses till April 30th and the last date to submit the exam fees is May 1st, 2019.

While the application process has started, the AIEEA for all the courses is scheduled on July 1st. According to the public notice released by NTA, ‘ICAR Examinations for 2019 for AIEEA (UG), AIEEA (PG) & AICE-JRF/SRF (PGS) on 01 July, 2019 and the test will consist of single paper’. Moreover, the Test will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.

How to apply for ICAR UG, PG, JRF/SRF 2019

Visit the official NTA website for ICAR entrance exams - www.nta.ac.in and www.ntaicar.nic.in Choose your desired course from the three courses available A new page will open, register first and then start filling the application form Then upload scanned photo & signature followed by payment of the exam fees Once the exam fees has been paid, confirmation page will appear. Download the same for future reference.

Other details about the exam duration, maximum marks, number of questions and so on has been mentioned in the public notice linked here. Further separate notifications for candidates who desire to appear in the above mentioned ICAR Examinations 2019, have been made available on the website -www.nta.ac.in and www.ntaicar.nic.in.

The ICAR has entrusted the responsibility of conducting All India Entrance Examinations for admission to UG, PG & Ph.D Courses in Agricultural University’s and award of scholarships and fellowships to the NTA from 2019 onwards.