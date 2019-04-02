UK lawmakers once again fail to break deadlock, reject all alternative plans to leave EU
United Kingdom lawmakers on Monday once again failed to find a majority on any alternative Brexit plan before them, 10 days before Britain’s departure from the European Union.
Out of four votes, the only motion that came close to getting a majority was a proposal to keep Britain in a customs union with the bloc.
Pakistan orders probe into journalists who posted pictures of Jamal Khashoggi online: Report
Pakistan’s interior ministry ordered investigations into six journalists who had posted pictures online of murdered Saudi columnist Jamal Khashoggi.
The investigations had been ordered in a letter dated March 13 from the cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency, part of the interior ministry, the group said in a statement.
Facebook removes around 700 pages linked to Indian political parties ahead of polls
Facebook takes action against dodgy pages professing support for the BJP and Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
Pages, profiles and groups linked with two of India’s biggest political parties, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and the Congress, have been taken down in an attempt to curb the spread of misinformation, fake news and potentially restrict the use of fake Facebook accounts to keep these pages running.
In one fell swoop, SC punctures RBI’s efforts to tackle bad loans
In a move that may change the very basics of the India’s bankruptcy regime, the Supreme Court today declared RBI’s momentous circular on defaulting companies as unconstitutional.
The circular in question sought to deal with resolution of stressed assets by way of a revised framework.
Modi looks to RBI to boost economy before elections
India’s government is increasingly looking to the central bank to help boost a flagging economy before an election that kicks off next week.
RBI’s new governor Shaktikanta Das is seen more amenable to Modi govt’s wish to keep policy loose and push growth.