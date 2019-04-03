Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the notification for the Pre-Polytechnic Test (PPT) entrance examination on April 2nd, 2019. All the candidates can access the notification and apply to appear for the examination at PEB’s official website, peb.mp.gov.in. The last day to apply is April 16, 2019.

MPPEB will conduct the examination for PPT 2019 on May 9th, 2019. The examination is conducted for admissions to polytechnic colleges in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The exam will be conducted in two sessions, the first session from 9.00 am to 11.00 am and the second session from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm. The candidates at supposed to report at least an hour to two hours before the exam start time.

How to apply for MP PPT 2019 entrance exam:

Visit the MP PEB PPT application page by click on this direct link. Click on the green button on the page to begin the application process. The candidates are advised to go through the notification before starting the application process. Go through the registration and application process and submit the application. Candidates can take a print out of the application for future reference.

The candidates will be allowed to make changes in the application after submissions. The last day to makes any revision is April 21st, 2019. A total number of 136 colleges/institutions will do admissions through the PPT 2019 examination. Candidates can access the notification for MP PPT 2019 in this direct link.