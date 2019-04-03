Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admission certificate for the 2018 Odisha Judicial Services (OJS) 2018 Main examination on April 2nd, 2019. The candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination can download the admit card for the Main exam from the official website, opsc.gov.in.

The OPSC will be conducting the OJS 2018 Main exam from April 7th to April 10th, 2018. The Compulsory Papers of General English and Procedural Laws will be conducted on April 7th at 9.30 am to 12.00 noon and 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm, respectively. The Optional Papers will be conducted from April 8th to April 10th, details of which can be accessed in this link.

Candidates can download the admit card from the official website and click on the link on the home page to download the admission certification. Alternatively, they can click on this direct link to access the admit card log-in page. Enter the required details and admit card will be ready for download and print out.

The Commission had released the OJS 2018 preliminary exam result on February 19th, 2019. A total number of 513 candidates have cleared the exam and have qualified for the written exam. The notification for the OJS 2018 was released on September 26th, 2018 and the application process went on until October 25th, 2018. The drive is being conducted to recruit 43 Civil Judges in OJS.