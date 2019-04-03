Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the waiting list details for all the positions under the recruitment of 2018 Sub-Inspector and Constable on April 2nd. 2019. The details of waiting list for SI (Male and Female) and Constable (Male) for both GD and IRB can be accessed at the official website, hssc.gov.in.

HSSC is conducting the recruitment for 500 IRB Male Constable position, 63 Female SI, 400 Male SI, and 5000 GD Male Constable positions. Based on the Written Exam, Physical Screening Test and Document Verification, the final result for the all these positions were released in the month of February and March 2019.

The list of Waiting List Candidates can be accessed under the ‘Result’ tab at the official website. Alternatively, click on the direct link to access the waiting list for Constable IRB (Male), SI Female, Constable GD (Male), and SI Male.

The roll number of all the candidates grouped in various categories can be found in the PDF document. The details of cut-off is also mentioned in the document.